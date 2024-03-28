SANBS hosts Easter Blood Donation Drive

Durban — The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) will host an Easter Blood Donation Drive throughout the Easter long weekend. SANBS said as part of the pioneering #WeAreThePulse campaign, launched earlier this year, focused on informing and encouraging individuals to save lives through whole blood donation, SANBS is hosting a unique Easter Blood Donation Drive on Saturday, March 30, and throughout the long weekend, and is calling on all eligible South Africans to give 30 minutes of their time to save countless lives during the Easter season.

SANBS marketing, communication and brand senior manager Thandi Mosupye said: “It’s been incredibly inspiring to witness the unity and spirit of generosity that the #WeAreThePulse campaign has already sparked. People from all walks of life have come together, driven by a shared purpose: to save lives. From students to professionals, each donor has demonstrated the remarkable impact that one act of kindness can have.” “As we approach the Easter holidays, we ask South Africans to join hands and donate blood, as blood donations often decrease due to school and work closures over the long weekend. Yet, the need for blood remains constant,” Mosupye said. She said although donation sites will be closed on Good Friday, they will be open throughout the long weekend.

SANBS urged all eligible donors to give the gift of life by visiting their nearest blood donation site. SANBS encouraged everyone to join the blood donation movement this Easter and become a #LifeSaver because together, #WeAreThePulse. Follow SANBS on its official social media platforms: Twitter (@theSANBS), Facebook (@SANBS), and Instagram (@thesanbs) to learn more about the Easter Blood Donation Drive and how you can get involved. To donate, individuals must be aged between 16 and 75, weigh more than 50kg and be healthy. Donors can find their nearest donation site by visiting the Donor Centre map on the SANBS website or by contacting 0800 11 9031.