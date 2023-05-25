SANBS with a programme to assist donors

Durban — The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) launched the Donor Wellness Support Programme aimed at assisting, educating and empowering their donors on Thursday. The SANBS said this programme is created to help donors to maintain and improve their health and well-being. The Lead Consultant: Donor Services, Dr Pheello Lethola said wellness is an active process of making healthy choices that promote optimal physical and mental health.

“SANBS’ vision is to be the cornerstone of healthcare in South Africa through the gift of life. As a donor-centric organisation, it is our endeavour to assist blood donors and fellow South Africans to stay healthy through giving you tools, education and information that empower them to make lifestyle healthy choices that contribute towards meaningful and productive lives,” said Lethola, She said this programme is an ongoing information series that includes wellness advice articles, commentary and videos that discuss topics on health awareness, disease prevention and general topics such as gut health, mental health, prostate cancer, and many more. “Working with experts in the respective fields, SANBS will be offering sound health advice for those who need it,” said Lethola.

Recently, SANBS marketing, communication and brand senior manager Thandi Mosupye made a plea to South Africans to donate blood. “We are facing an unprecedented shortage of blood supply, and we urgently need the help of all South Africans to overcome this crisis. The need for blood is constant, and if we do not get blood-stock levels to at least three days’ cover, we may need to continue with the current cutbacks on all non-emergency cases until the situation stabilises and improves,” she said. She said donating blood is a safe process, and it only takes about 30 minutes. Those who are healthy and meet the eligibility criteria are urged to please visit their nearest donation centres