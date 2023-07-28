Sanco committees to unite civic movement

Durban — The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) is determined to unify and rebuild branches across KwaZulu-Natal. The organisation introduced the Provincial Interim Committees (PICC), which will work towards the sitting of the all-inclusive conference, in Durban on Thursday.

The National Interim Civic’s Committee (Sanco NICC) stated that the KZN PICC was officially launched on July 16 at Esikhawini New Hall in the uMhlathuze Municipality. The launch was attended by approximately 178 delegates from across the province. It was officiated by the NICC led by the founders of Sanco. There are 17 members of the Interim Committee in total. Sanco KZN PICC convenor chairperson, Nonto Mzimela, said some members of the PICC’s immediate task is to unite Sanco, and this will be done in different approaches, including but not limited to hosting bilateral sessions with all alliance partners and other social/civic formations such as religious institutions, traditional institutions, and different sporting codes.

“The aim of these sessions is to brief them about the bold new attempts to unify Sanco so that it plays its historic role in South Africa’s development challenges. A unified Sanco will appropriately represent the aspirations of communities, and ensure that our province develops economically, culturally, and otherwise,” Mzimela said. Mzimela said it was their belief that the development challenges that confront the country require a strong and united liberation movement to devise a strategic plan that takes South Africa to the next 30 years of freedom and democracy with very clearly defined and outcomes-based focus. “We are therefore tasked to add critical value towards an ANC absolute victory in the 2024 national elections. This will form part of the commissions’ discussions in our forthcoming provincial programme of action workshop soon. Sanco, as a civic movement, is on the ground with the people,” Mzimela said.

Sanco was concerned about the trucking industry, among others, and the attacks directed at them. Mzimela said trucks navigating the country, especially those that end in our in Durban and Richards Bay, contribute to the economy of the country. “We strongly condemn the attacks directed to them for whatever reason. This cripples the economy and puts the lives of ordinary people at risk. This also destroys the road infrastructure. In the same breath, we are equally concerned with the devastating effects these trucks have on our roads, the congested traffic and accidents, and damages to the road,” Mzimela said. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.