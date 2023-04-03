SANDF battalion hands over newly built house to elderly man living in dilapidated home with his family

Durban – The SANDF’s 5 South African Infantry Battalion handed the keys to a newly built house to a resident living in a dilapidated home with his family in northern KwaZulu-Natal. As part of giving back to the community, the battalion, currently deployed under the Joint Tactical Headquarters KZN, handed over the house keys to Mr MZ Ndlangamandla of KwaLubisi Village in Pongola on Friday.

In a statement, Captain Anelisiwe Tamela said that local ward councillor Mr S Khumalo brought the plight of Ndlangamandla to the attention of the chaplain of the deployed battalion, Chaplain SN Mbodla. Tamela said that the chaplain and his team went to assess the situation and on their arrival, they discovered that Ndlangamandla and his family had been living in a dilapidated house for many years and the family was in dire need of a safe home. The SANDF’s 5 South African Infantry Battalion handed over house keys to a new house to a resident living in a dilapidated house with his family. Picture: Captain Anelisiwe Tamela “The situation of Ndlangamandla was presented to 5 SA Infantry Battalion members based in Pongola, and the members responded positively to the project. They dug deep into their pockets and donated R25 200,” Tamela said.

She said that local stakeholders were requested to support the project, and they responded with great enthusiasm. The uPhongolo Municipality got on board, together with the Community Working Programme that provided builders. A local businessman, M Simelane, donated aluminium windows for the house. Battalion commander Lieutenant-Colonel JS Siebritz was beaming with pride at the handing-over ceremony. “It is through your tireless efforts that we are today handing over this house to the family of Mr Ndlangamandla. We are very grateful for the role they have played in their various capacities in ensuring a better life for this family,” Siebritz said.

The SANDF’s 5 South African Infantry Battalion handed the keys to a new home to a resident living in a dilapidated house with his family. Picture: Captain Anelisiwe Tamela Acting Chief of Staff Joint Operational Headquarters, Brigadier General BM Feni, represented General Officer Commanding Joint Operational Headquarters, Major-General SG Hlongwa at the ceremony. “As we hand over the keys to Mr Ndlangamandla, we are restoring his dignity, and this is a beacon of hope for Mr Ndlangamandla and the people of Pongola. You are changing lives, as you have capacitated the state to deliver on its mandate,” Feni said. “You have further put emphasis on the premise that we are a defence force for the people,” Feni said, extending words of appreciation to the deployed battalion.