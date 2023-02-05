SANDF battalion recovers a high number of stolen vehicles in northern KwaZulu-Natal

Durban — The SANDF 5 South African Infantry Battalion continued its operations in curbing cross-border crimes by recovering another stolen vehicle in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Captain A Tamela said January was a busy and hectic period for the battalion’s soldiers who are deployed on KZN’s border with Mozambique.

The soldiers were confronted with a high number of stolen vehicles in their area of responsibility. Tamela said that on January 31, 2023, the SANDF and SAPS joined forces and conducted a Vehicle Control Point on the R22 at Mbazwana in northern KZN. The operation took place after members of the 5 South African Infantry Battalion, received a request from Mbazwana SAPS to assist in recovering a white stolen Toyota Legend 50.

“The vehicle was recovered on the R22 towards Manguzi, approximately 500m from the Vehicle Control Point. “The driver of the vehicle evaded arrest, leaving a passenger inside. “The passenger was then arrested and taken to Mbazwana SAPS.

"The vehicle was reportedly stolen in Durban, Pinetown. "The vehicle's estimated value is R900 000," Tamela said.

Tamela said a multidisciplinary team recovered a grey Toyota Hilux that was allegedly taken by heavily armed suspects during a house robbery in Hluhluwe, northern KZN. The vehicle was found abandoned in Mbazwana, on the R22 near Manguzi. The owner was contacted to attend the scene.

The vehicle was then handed over to Hluhluwe SAPS for further administration. The estimated value of the vehicle is R600 000, Tamela said. Following that operation, other deployed members were going back to their base, when they came across a stolen white Toyota Quantum in the Thelizolo area.

The vehicle was stopped and searched. The occupants were six undocumented persons with a driver and co-driver, who are South Africans. The undocumented persons were apprehended and taken to Manguzi SAPS together with the driver and co-driver, who was charged under the Immigration Act, for aiding and abetting illegal immigrants, Tamela said. Another quick response by the SANDF, SAPS and Tracker, led to the recovery of a Toyota Rav 4.

Earlier in January, the battalion and SAPS were again instrumental in the recovery of stolen vehicles in northern KZN. On January 13, the soldiers received a tip-off about a suspected stolen Hyundai H1 minibus. It was discovered that the vehicle had a fake registration, a fake licence disk and its original engine was replaced.

The driver and four suspects were apprehended and taken to Jozini police station. The estimated value for the Hyundai H1 is R350 000, Tamela said. Another stolen vehicle, a white Ford Ranger was intercepted on the R66, between Jozini and Nongoma, by the SANDF and the SAPS on the same day. The vehicle was reportedly stolen in Pretoria last year. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and taken to Pongola SAPS, Tamela said.

In another incident, a multidisciplinary effort by the SANDF, SAPS and Vehicle Tracking Unit led to the recovery of a grey Mercedes-Benz abandoned in the bushes. The items found inside the vehicle were the keys of the vehicle still in the ignition, one AK47 round and two R5 rifle rounds cartridges. “The white Mercedes Benz, Hyundai H1 and Ford Ranger were linked to a cash-in-transit heist that took place at Jozini Mall on January 12,” Tamela said. Meanwhile, a joint operation by soldiers of the 5 South African Infantry Battalion and Jozini SAPS‚ which was carried out at KwaJobe Village on January 12 yielded positive results when they recovered a grey Ford Everest with an estimated value of R720 000, in the bushes, Tamela said.