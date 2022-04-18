SANDF helicopter recovers body of a woman washed away in floods because the dam was contaminated

Durban - A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) helicopter had to be used to recover the body of a woman who was washed away in her car during the floods because the dam was contaminated. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said that on Friday morning, IPSS Medical, the SAPS, Umhlali K9 Search and Rescue, KwaDukuza Fire Department and the community were able to bring closure to a family after a woman was washed away in her car during the floods.

Story continues below Advertisment

An SANDF helicopter was used to recover the body of a woman was washed away in her car during the floods in the KwaDukuza area. | Supplied/IPSS Medical Rescue “The victim was located in a dam downstream from where her vehicle was washed away. Due to contamination in the dam, it was unsafe for rescuers to enter the water. An SANDF helicopter was requested, and they assisted in recovering the victim,” Meyrick said. “Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the victim.” A woman was washed away in her car during the floods in the KwaDukuza area. | Supplied/IPSS Medical Rescue IPSS Medical Rescue teams had returned to the Gledhow area on Wednesday to continue the search for a missing person. The victim's vehicle was washed away on Tuesday during the floods. The vehicle was recovered, but the victim’s body was missing.