School uniform donations mooted

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Parents’ Association says it’s time for communities to consider uniform donation initiatives for underprivileged families. This comes after the Competition Commission confirmed the receipt of over 220 complaints relating to school uniform prices from parents concerned about the spiralling cost of uniforms in the country.

There were also complaints about parents being forced to purchase uniforms from particular suppliers contracted to certain schools. Chairperson of the KZN Parents’ Association, Vee Gani, said recycling used uniforms could ease the burden on parents. “Apart from the school uniforms which are expensive, parents have stationery, fees, transportation and lunch to pay for. Having a child at school is expensive because there is a lot that needs to be considered. And to deal with such obstacles, we need to look into recycling for those who are less fortunate.”

“When you look at the price hike, you realise that life is becoming very difficult for parents, especially in situations of unemployment and poverty. And yet, the schools are insisting that parents buy uniforms from specific suppliers who are way too expensive,” said Gani. He said recycling of uniforms was the answer to the problem of unaffordable uniforms. According to the Commission, competition between suppliers of school uniforms was important as it benefited parents and allowed new businesses to enter the market.

It also encourages firms to offer lower prices and better-quality products, thus contributing to economic growth by creating jobs and increasing consumer choice. Competition Commission of South Africa’s spokesperson, Siyabulela Makunga, told the Daily News: “We received complaints from KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, and all grievances going forward will have to be prosecuted. We plan to engage the schools so that there would be a behavioural change which we believe will assist the frustrated parents.” KwaZulu-Natal deputy secretary of the National Association of School Governing Bodies, Lungisani Makhathini, said parents should object to schools forcing them to use expensive suppliers.