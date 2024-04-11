Durban — Hundreds of pupils aimed to find balance during the Schools Aqualibrium Water Competition at Eden College in Durban on Tuesday. An initiative of the South African Institute of Civil Engineering (Saice) and in association with uMngeni-uThukela Water, the competition assesses pupils’ ability to showcase creativity and problem-solving skills in water conservation.

UMngeni-uThukela Water education specialist Sunita Doodnath spoke to pupils about water conservation and safety. The Schools Aqualibrium Water Competition held at Eden College assesses pupils’ ability to showcase creativity and problem-solving skills in water conservation. | Supplied “As a result of climatic changes, when we are looking at the supply of water, please do not look at it as setting up a reticulation system, because there are many other influences that will impact the supply,” she said. Doodnath provided historical context that the City experienced a drought and that it was due to the El Nino-effect that goes along the coastline. The implication of the El Nino-effect was that it reduced the amount of rainfall received.

“Towards the latter half of last year, El Nino resurfaced along the coastline and our scientists predicted that we will be in a dry season during the beginning of the year.” The water competition aims to engage and inspire high school pupils within the Durban area and surroundings to explore the importance of water conservation, management, and infrastructure development. Sastri College during the 2024 Schools Aqualibrium Competition. | Supplied Saice Durban chairperson Sam Pillay gave background on this initiative.

Pillay said the water distribution network competition started in 2003, when the Saice and Rand Water were 100 years old, as part of their centenary celebrations. Pillay added that the success of the competition on a regional and national level has ensured its continuation. For two consecutive years (2013 and 2014) Aqualibrium had the honour of being a finalist (one of four) in the National Science and Technology Forum/ BHP Billiton Awards in the category where an individual or team, is recognised for their outstanding contribution to science, engineering, technology and innovation through science communication and through creating science awareness.