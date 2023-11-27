Search for cat belonging to social media influencer accused of killing mom

Durban — The search is on for a cat belonging to a social media influencer who was arrested for his mother’s murder recently. Andy Kerr was arrested two weeks ago (on November 17) in Hazelmere for the murder of his mother, Dawn Millar Kerr, 72.

On Monday morning, Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), on its Facebook page, said there was a search for Kerr’s cat, Harley, and Hazelmere residents were requested to look out for the cat. “Kerr allegedly handed over Harley to the owner of a tuck shop in Hazelmere on the day of his arrest. Several animal sanctuaries have attempted to locate the female cat since the incident but were unsuccessful,” the post said. “Please share this post and if anyone has information regarding Harley, kindly contact Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) on 086 1234 333.”

On Kerr’s Facebook page, he has many posts with his cat Harley. Kerr, a former Durban Youth Radio presenter, appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday and remains in custody. He is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Monday (today). He and his mom lived in a communal housing room in Hazelmere.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that on the day Kerr’s body was discovered, the landlady who owns the room Kerr was renting with his mother became suspicious when she had not seen the mother for days. When she asked Kerr how his mother was doing he would only say that she was fine but refused to open the door. The landlord forced the suspect to open the door and the decomposing body of his mother was found lying on the bed. At the time of Kerr’s arrest, Balram said Kerr initially informed first responders that she died due to natural causes.

Other residents told law enforcement officers that the victim was last seen on Tuesday (November 14). They had asked her son about her well-being but he provided reasons as to why she did not want to be disturbed. Balram said that in an interview, the son gave Rusa officers and the police different versions of events which led to the victim’s death. Balram said that after further questioning, he confirmed that his mother lived at a home in South Beach, Durban, that specialises in caring for frail individuals. She arrived at his home two weeks ago to visit him.

On the Tuesday, he decided to bathe her in the bathroom. He alleged that she refused to be bathed by him and turned violent and in a moment of anger he pushed her. The woman fell to the ground and suffered head injuries. He dressed her and placed her on the bed before cleaning the blood from the bathroom. Kerr would leave the property but later returned and discovered her deceased. He did not advise anyone of her demise and stayed in the room with her partially decomposing body for the following three nights. During the day he would leave and return in the afternoon.