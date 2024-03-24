Search for missing Durban boy who ‘went to buy cigarettes for male in car’

eThekwini District SAPS spokesperson Captain Carmen Rhynes said it is alleged that on Wednesday, March 20, at 1pm, Sibusiso left home in Newlands East to go out and play with two of his friends.

“According to information, after they were playing in the local park and were on their way home, a silver-grey vehicle which was parked on the side of the road called out to Sibusiso. His two friends told him they were going home. Sibusiso said that he was going to go to the shop to buy cigarettes for the male in the car,” Rhynes said.

Rhynes said Sibusiso’s mother stated that when her son did not arrive home with his friends, she found it strange and went in search of him. When he did not return home she decided to wait to see if he would return. When he did not come home she went to the police station to report the incident.

“We appeal to the public if they have any knowledge of his whereabouts or any information that may help assist the SAPS in finding Sibusiso Mpangase to please contact Constable KT Dube at 066 081 6669 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111,” Rhynes said.