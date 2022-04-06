Season’s first snowfall looms for SA

Durban - The South African Weather Services (Saws) has revealed that only time will tell if South Africa will receive its first snowflake this week. Saws forecaster Thandiwe Gumede said some of their models were showing snow but there was a chance they might change.

Story continues below Advertisment

“They (the models) show snow over Lesotho mainly but nothing for KZN,” Gumede said. “They might change depending on the cold front and only then will there be a clearer picture.” On Tuesday afternoon, Storm Report SA said the first snowfall of the season was on its way.

“Weather models are suggesting a strong upper air system to move over the country this weekend. This system is forecasted to bring heavy rain over the Free State, North West, Eastern Cape, KZN, and Gauteng from Friday.” “The system is also expected to bring a drop in temperature with snowfall over the Eastern parts of Lesotho from Saturday with over 10cm of snow expected over the north-eastern parts of the Mountain Kingdom.” Storm Report Live had reported that the first snowfall for South Africa was looming. | Storm Report Live On Monday morning, Storm Report Live reported that the first snowfall for South Africa was looming.

Story continues below Advertisment

Storm Report Live said weather models were showing a significant upper air system crossing the country this week. Meaning that it was going to be a cold weekend over the high lying eastern parts of the country. “Most significantly there are signs that snow will fall on parts of the Drakensberg mountains from Friday to Saturday,” Storm Report Live said. “The European weather model shows snow falling across the peaks of the southern and northern Drakensberg in KwaZulu-Natal, as well as in the Eastern Cape.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The American model meanwhile indicates snowfall in the central KZN Drakensberg area around Giants Castle at this point. “Obviously, these forecasts will change somewhat as we get closer to the weekend. But one thing is for sure, it's going to be a cold one!” Storm Report Live added. Daily News