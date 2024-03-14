Second about-turn by man accused of kidnapping, murdering and mutilating face of victim

Durban — The man charged with kidnapping, murdering and mutilating the face of his victim, before throwing the body off a cliff has once again made an about-turn concerning his plea. It was expected that Sphamandla “Spha” Nethisa, 22, would tender in his guilty plea in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, but he changed his mind after he had signed his guilty plea.

Just last month Nethisa claimed his innocence in the murder when he pleaded not guilty. He is accused of killing of Thulasizwe Khayelihle “The Gentleman” Hlophe, who was allegedly kidnapped, bundled into his Kia Picanto, and taken to Umtata location in Inanda in 2022. Hlophe was allegedly kidnapped from outside the “Under The Moon Lounge” in Inanda where he had gone with his friends, Gqom musicians Madanon and Babes Wodumo.

It’s alleged that Hlophe was stabbed and killed. His body was taken to Nguzi area near Mbeka Primary School where his face, neck, and body were mutilated to make his body unidentifiable or unrecognisable before it was thrown over a cliff. Besides his car that was taken, his cellphone and Nike takkies were also allegedly stolen. Nethisa is charged with murder, kidnapping, and robbery with aggravated circumstances as well as defeating or obstructing the course of justice. He is currently out on R1 500 bail.

If he is found guilty of robbery with aggravated circumstances he faces a minimum sentence of 15 years if he is a first offender. However, if he has been previously convicted of a similar charge the court could not deviate from the minimum sentence of 20 years in jail. If convicted of murder he could face life imprisonment. The 22-year-old’s new count is that of contravening regulations promulgated in terms of Section 90 (1) read with Section 68 (1) of The National Health Act 61 of 2003.

Wednesday was not the first time Nethisa made an about-turn from his guilty plea. The accused was supposed to tender his guilty plea, however, he changed his mind while in the dock much to the surprise of his Legal Aid attorney. The matter was adjourned to April.