Security company recovers hijacked Hyundai, Toyota Corolla and stolen Toyota Hilux

Durban — It was a weekend of recoveries after private security company Marshall Security recovered two hijacked vehicles and one stolen vehicle in three separate vehicle crime incidents. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that on Saturday morning at about 8.35am, members of their Special Ops Team were activated to assist Netstar with locating yet another hijacked vehicle, a Hyundai i20.

He said that their Special Ops Team, together with Netstar ground team, Road Traffic Inspectorate and Durban metro police responded to the last known location of the hijacked vehicle which was in the Besters, KwaMashu area. “As our team members arrived, the suspects spotted our teams and immediately sped off in an attempt to flee and evade arrest. After a short chase, the hijacked vehicle crashed where one suspect was immediately apprehended and the second suspect unfortunately managed to evade arrest after fleeing into a nearby informal settlement,” Powell said. He said well done to all team players involved with yet another successful arrest and recovery.

He also said that the scene was secured and will be investigated further by the SAPS. Marshall Security recovered a hijacked Hyundai i20 and a Toyota Corolla as well as a stolen Toyota Hilux. Picture: Marshall Security Powell said that late on Friday night at about 10.50pm, their team members were yet again activated to assist Tracker SA, this time with locating a Toyota Hilux which had been stolen from Florida Road in the Morningside area. “Our team members immediately responded to the last known location of the stolen vehicle and after a lengthy track the vehicle was found abandoned in a property in G section Umlazi and recovered together with the assistance of the Tracker SA ground team, the Cartrack ground team and the SAPS Umlazi K9 Unit,” Powell said.

He said the scene was secured and will be investigated further by the SAPS. Powell said that earlier at about 8.40pm, members of their Special Operations Team were activated to assist Tracker SA with locating a Toyota Corolla which had been hijacked in the Ntuzuma area by an unknown number of armed suspects. “After a lengthy and extensive track, our team members recovered the hijacked vehicle which was found abandoned in a property in E section KwaMashu and recovered by our Special Ops Teams assisted by the Tracker SA ground team and the SAPS KwaMashu Trio Crimes Unit,” Powell said.