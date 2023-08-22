Security provider encourages the public to report all crimes so they can be logged as a crime statistic

Durban — In light of the release of the quarter one crime statistics, the Fidelity Services Group believes that everyone can make a difference by getting involved and reporting all crimes. Police Minister Bheki Cele released the latest police crime statistics for quarter one of 2023/2024 (April 1 to June 30, 2023) during a media briefing on Friday.

Fidelity Services Group marketing and communications head Charnel Hattingh said that when comparing this quarter with the same period last year, the stats showed that more women and more police officers were murdered. She said that the best way to make a difference in the overall crime picture and to bring all the numbers down is to report all acts of crime and to become personally involved in your safety. “An important first step in addressing these crime levels is to make sure that every incident is reported to the police. Simply because an incident of a mugging or car theft is reported on a community WhatsApp group does not make it a reported crime,” Hattingh said.

“Yes, social media platforms are valuable for many reasons. For example, if an incident occurs and is posted, it helps to quickly mobilise resources to search for the perpetrators or offer emergency help, and it makes the community aware. “Victims must not leave things there, though. They must report the incident to the police so that it can be logged as a crime stat,” Hattingh said. She said that crime statistics help the police strategise and allocate the appropriate resources to suburbs, in conjunction with private security companies and other stakeholders, to protect lives by better-managing crime, curbing trends, and equipping the justice system.

She also said that the importance of this is hampered by people thinking the crime was petty and not worth reporting. Some people also say they have no faith in the justice system, so “what is the point?” Hattingh said that petty criminals very often become serious offenders somewhere down the line – perhaps years after getting away with bag snatching or shoplifting, which nobody bothered to report. “This is the point of reporting crime. We don’t view any crime or criminal as petty, and the public should not either. Crime needs to be reported so that criminals can be apprehended and dealt with in the justice system, or we run the risk of them progressing to more serious crimes before they are caught,” Hattingh said.

“Remember, too, that criminals associate with criminals. The arrest of a bag snatcher in your street could lead to a much bigger fish for the police or be linked to other crimes which have plagued the suburb.” Hattingh questioned whether South Africans have become too desensitised to bother. She said it is an unfortunate reality that many people feel lucky to be alive and just want to move on after they have fallen victim to a crime. Trauma is also often a reason victims prefer not to go to the police; they do not want to relive the events by giving a statement.

“We appreciate this and see it daily in our line of work, but we still encourage people to report crime and explain the importance of this to them,” Hattingh said. “Private security companies have resources in place to assist customers who are victims of crime with trauma support and through the process of reporting the crime to the police so that it can be logged as an official crime statistic.” Hattingh also said that unreported crimes have no value to the police or broader society.