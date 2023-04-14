Self-published author reveals her long journey to success

Durban — After completing and self-publishing two novels, Barbara Townsend speaks of the road to publication and what self-published authors go through to get successful marketing and recognition. Over the last two years, Townsend has completed and published two novels, Ida’s Line and Out of Mind – a story about Robben Island that she began writing 15 years ago.

She said her first novel, Ida’s Line, was inspired by her family history. Spending 17 years in Durban, where she taught adult literacy, English and history to senior school pupils and started a language unit for English Second Language pupils at Pinetown Junior Primary, Townsend is now based in Cape Town and has been a textbook writer and an educational researcher into multilingual classrooms. “During the course of my research in the archives in Oudtshoorn, in the Western Cape, where the story is set, I came across fascinating information about little-known local history of the 1930s and 1940s, particularly the rise of anti-Semitism and racism and the way this affected the lives of ordinary people.

“As I have always loved the history that is not usually told, I decided to write a story that would give a voice to people from that time so that their history would not be forgotten,” said Townsend. Barbara Townsend, a self-published author. Picture supplied She described the self-publishing journey as arduous. Townsend said the journey of self-publication started when she re-submitted her manuscript of Ida’s Line to two publishers. Townsend had rewritten Ida’s Line eight times over 10 years. She had it edited by an outside editor, and given to six friendly readers for comment.

Her challenges continued. After waiting for about four months, Townsend was told by both publishers that their first reader liked it, but it would have to go to a second reader. After another few months her manuscript was rejected by one publisher, and rather than go on wasting time, she withdrew it from the other publisher and decided to publish it herself. Before publishing she sent out a chapter a day to 70 contacts and incorporated a great deal of their feedback.

“An editor had a final look at it and then the journey started. A friend recommended a wonderful designer, Charles Abbott, and he recommended a printer. A close friend, Ruth Sack, did the artwork for the cover, and two or three friends wrote recommendations. “Then, after weeks of checking and double-checking details with the designer, the final proof came for checking. A week later production started and a fortnight after that I had my beautiful books in my hands,” said Townsend. Barbara Townsend, a self-published author. Picture supplied She said that although the journey had been tough, the support she received had been great.

“I doubt very much that I would have been able to go the self-publishing route without the support and encouragement of my family and friends. “I think my books have been well-received, judging from the personal emails I get and the responses to posts about my launches on Facebook. I have had a particularly good review for Out of Mind in the Good Book Appreciation Society Facebook page and hope soon to be listed in Goodreads,” said Townsend. She said her advice for aspiring self-publishing authors would be to be prepared to write and rewrite and make a dedicated time to write each day and not talk too much about what you are writing.