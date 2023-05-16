Sentence of two Durban police officers in Telkom cable theft welcomed

Durban — Telkom says it will continue to work with the SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to ensure the successful prosecution of cable thieves. Spokesperson Pat Mazibuko was speaking after the recent sentence of two uMlazi-stationed police officers and a tow truck driver in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

Sergeants Luvuyo Mbhitshane and Zwelihle Mngadi were sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment and tow truck driver Musawenkosi Mugaga was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for stealing 200 metres of Telkom's underground cable along Griffiths Mxenge Highway in uMlazi, on June 22, 2021 worth more than R220 000. Both SAPS members were attached to the uMlazi SAPS. Telkom has welcomed the sentenced of two SAPS sergeants stationed at uMlazi who were charged with its cable theft of over R200 000. Supplied On the night of the theft, Mugaga's truck was intercepted by a police unit whose vehicle had gone over the cable that Mugaga's truck was towing to a hideout from the highway around midnight.

The officer's suspicions saw them make a U-turn on the highway and followed the cable to a hideout. As the unit from outside Durban was arresting Mugaga, the two sergeants showed up in uniform and were also arrested not far from the highway. From January 2017 to November, Telkom monitored 1 321 copper cable theft cases. This was while a total of 2 318 suspects were apprehended for crimes related to its network infrastructure vandalism.

"We are encouraged by these developments that seek to address the scourge of economic sabotage. We will continue to work with the SAPS and NPA to ensure successful prosecution," said Mazibuko. Telkom has welcomed the sentenced of two SAPS sergeants stationed at uMlazi who were charged with its cable theft of over R200 000. Supplied The IFP spokesperson on community safety and liaison, Blessed Gwala, said the party in the KZN Legislature was concerned about the unending culture of police officers who were involved in criminal activities. “A police officer that is in cohort with criminality must be arrested, charged, convicted if found guilty, sentenced and dismissed from the SAPS and be promptly replaced by those that are ready to work.

“The daily discovery of police officers with dangerous criminal tendencies that undermine confidence in law enforcement is no coincidence. It would appear that the SAPS has unwittingly let too many unsavoury characters enter its ranks,” said Gwala. He noted that bribery and corruption in all its ramifications had become the culture of police. “What is needed is the political will to, at the very least, begin the implementation of a series of interventions aimed at transforming the SAPS into a true public institution capable of elevating the sense of security of citizens rather than to engage in criminal activities.”