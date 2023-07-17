Setbacks in pre-trial into murder of SA Navy vet

Durban — The pre-trial conference of two men charged with the murder of a Malvern pensioner, Ken Price, will take place in the Durban High Court in October. This emerged on Monday when Julio Nobrega,32, who was Price’s neighbour, and Nathan Padayachee,23, Nobrega’s employee, appeared before Judge Peter Olsen. Both were charged with murder.

The pre-trial had been meant to go ahead in May. However, court did not sit as Padayachee was going to change lawyers as he had run out of funds to pay for a private attorney, and it was adjourned to Monday (17 July). In court, State Prosecutor, Senior State Advocate Krishen Shah said the pre-trial could not go ahead once again. He asked that the pre-trial be adjourned to 2 October as Nobrega had financial issues with his lawyer, J Botha, and Padayachee had not yet consulted with his new attorney, A Asmal.

“Asmal has just been instructed. I ask for an adjournment to allow her time to consult. Botha has asked for an adjournment to resolve fee matters with his client,” said Shah in court. Price was reported missing by his family in December 2021. Police investigations led to the recovery of his decomposing body in Richards Bay in May the following year. Nobrega and Padayachee are out on bail of R5000 and are charged with murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Price lived alone in his Northedene home and was a South African Navy Veteran. He had a passion for the restoration of motorcycles and kept some of these at his home. Nobrega, his neighbour, had a panel-beating business that he was running from his home It’s alleged that for some time before Price’s murder, Nobrega had suspected the pensioner of reporting his panel beating activities to authorities.

Furthermore, in November of 2021, Price invited Nobrega over to his home for a braai. Nobrega arrived with Padayachee as well as his other employees, including Nikiel Pillay and Matale Pillay. Price became intoxicated at the braai, and the accused helped him get inside his house, following which they went back to Nobrega’s house. That is where it is alleged that they decided and conspired to rob and kill the pensioner.