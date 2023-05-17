Seven puppies found dumped in a box on a bridge in Verulam

Durban — A man found seven puppies dumped in the Verulam CBD while on his way to work on Wednesday morning. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said seven female puppies were dumped on the Moss Street bridge in the Verulam CBD. He said that a member of the public arrived at Rusa headquarters at approximately 8am.

“The man informed reaction officers that he was walking to his place of employment when he discovered the puppies in a box covered with a bin packet dumped on the bridge,” Balram said. He added that the puppies were believed to be a few weeks old, and were being kept at Rusa offices. A man was walking to his place of employment when he discovered the puppies in a box covered with a bin packet dumped on the bridge. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa. Reacting to the incident, some Facebook users were left speechless, while others were outraged. Linda Warren said: “Hope the owner rots. I wish the mommy dog could be found and spayed and taken away from such awful owners.”

Adéle Korb said: “I have no words to describe this cruelty. To the person who found them: thank you for saving them.” Shakira Mahabeer said: “How does one leave these babies in a box and walk away and continue with their day as normal? If you can't afford to spay your dog, contact a rescue organisation and they will assist you.” Sithandiwe MaDuma Mthombeni said: “Such cruelty! What was so difficult in contacting the SPCA or just posting on social media ‘Puppies for FREE’? There are so many people who want puppies.”