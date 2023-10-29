Seven suspects arrested during Operation Shanela in Mtubatuba

Durban — Seven suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday after they were arrested during Operation Shanela in Mtubatuba on Friday. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that the multi-disciplinary Operation Shanela, held in the Mtubatuba policing precinct, yielded positive results.

The operation focused on the recovery of drugs, illegal firearms, dangerous weapons, contravention of the Immigration Act, suspect raiding, traffic offences and compliance inspections of liquor outlets. Police arrested seven suspects and seized a 9mm pistol, parcels of dagga, drugs and an undisclosed amount of money for further investigation during Operation Shanela in Mtubatuba. Picture: SAPS “On October 27, 2023, the police arrested seven suspects. They charged them with various crimes ranging from unlawful possession of a firearm, dealing in dagga, dealing in drugs, illegal possession of drugs, obstruction of police officers while performing their duties, contravention of the Immigration Act and driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicating substance,” Gwala said. “Police seized a 9mm pistol, parcels of dagga, other drugs and an undisclosed amount of money for further investigation.”

Gwala added that all suspects would appear before Mtubatuba Magistrate’s Court for various charges on Monday, October 30, 2023. Police arrested seven suspects and seized a 9mm pistol, parcels of dagga, drugs and an undisclosed amount of money for further investigation during Operation Shanela in Mtubatuba. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, on Thursday afternoon Ladysmith Vispol members in collaboration with staff from Transnet, Eskom and Telkom embarked on Operation Shanela, focusing on non-ferrous metals. “Two men aged 55 and 56 were arrested and charged for non-compliance to the Second-Hand Goods Act. They were found with three bags containing copper cables and two scales,” Gwala said.