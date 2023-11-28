Severe thunderstorms warning for KwaZulu-Natal

Durban — Strong and damaging winds, hail, heavy downpours and severe lightning are expected over most parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon. This was according to the KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), which said there was a yellow level 2 weather alert for severe thunderstorms in various parts of the province.

Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said the department expected severe thunderstorms to hit various parts of the province, spanning from the southern to western parts, from 1pm onwards. He said the South African Weather Services (Saws) forecast indicated that areas including Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma - Underberg, eThekwini, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mthonjaneni, Ndwedwe, Nkandla, Ray Nkonyeni, Richmond, The Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Umdoni, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi, uMngeni, uMshwathi, uMuziwabantu, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu and Umzumbe may be affected with possible strong damaging winds, hail, heavy downpours and severe lightning are expected over most parts except in the north on Tuesday. Morning Weather Update: 28 November 2023

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected.

⚠️Yellow Level 2 warning for Severe Thunderstorms has been issued over the eastern parts. pic.twitter.com/526OtVB6uE — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 28, 2023 “This weather event may result in localised damage to infrastructure, settlements, and livestock. Residents are advised to take precautionary measures to prevent possible injuries caused by lightning and flying debris,” Mngadi said.

He said the department has activated disaster management teams in all affected municipalities to remain on high alert during this period. “We urge communities to exercise caution and consider avoiding travel on bridges and roads in low-lying areas, as they may be susceptible to flooding and sinkholes. Additionally, outdoor activities should be avoided, as lightning, hail, and flooding can lead to injuries and fatalities,” Mngadi said. 🌦️⛈️Weather outlook for Tuesday, Partly cloudy and hot with scattered to isolated thunderstorms over the central and eastern parts. .

⚠️⛈️Warning: Severe thunderstorms in the east. #saws #southafricanweather #weatherupdate pic.twitter.com/vHjdrSJjyC — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 27, 2023 WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.