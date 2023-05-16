Shock as another Durban University of Technology student is killed

Durban — The Durban University of Technology Student Representative Council (SRC) accommodation officer has expressed shock after the death of yet another student. Sipho Mbhele said this was the second DUT student’s death in a week.

It is alleged that Nkosinathi Pelican Mkhize, who was doing a diploma in management sciences (PR and communication) at DUT, was stabbed to death after an argument on Saturday while with his friends in Umbilo. According to Mbhele, one of Mkhize’s friends who were there when the incident happened said they were drinking outside the residence when an argument broke out and that’s when Mkhize was stabbed. “He tried to intervene and asked the deceased to come inside the residence. Unfortunately, it was already late because he was already stabbed,” said Mbhele.

He said the SRC was planning to hold a candlelight prayer vigil because students were dying at DUT. Last week, the Daily News reported on the incident of Siyanda Shazi, whose body was found at the Phoenix mortuary last week after he was reported missing. KZN SAPS spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Umbilo police were investigating a case of murder.

“There is an ongoing murder investigation following an incident in which a man was allegedly stabbed and killed by an unknown suspect(s) on May 13, 2023. Reports indicate that the victim was with his friends when he reportedly had an argument with a fellow student before he was stabbed,” said Ngcobo. The DUT had not responded to questions by the time of publication. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995