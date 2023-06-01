Shock as final-year Unisa student is shot dead

Durban — The Mbhele family in the Hibberdene area in South Coast is reeling in shock after their son, who was a final-year student at Unisa, studying for a BA in community development, was gunned down. Nkanyiso Mbhele was shot and killed, allegedly outside his home.

His mother, Lindeni Cele, has demanded justice for her murdered son. “It is very painful and I am still shocked. I just want justice for my son. He was brutally murdered right before he finished his studies. Can you imagine? “It is a pity that people who saw what happened are scared to talk to the police. They are worried that if they speak, they will get killed. I am pleading with the police to do their work so that I can see justice for my son.”

Cele said Nkanyiso had gone to buy something to drink at a nearby shop on Friday. “Some male individuals that were in the shop provoked him, calling him names and saying he was gay. He then got angry and beat them up. They ran away and said they were going to come back with their brothers for revenge. “My son went back to where he was staying. He didn’t go to his room, he went to the next door to tell them about the incident. A few moments later, the perpetrators forced their way into the room and shot him. It is said that they even kicked his head to confirm if he was really dead,” she said.

Nkanyiso did karate, was a model and taught children modelling. He also worked with Love Life. He was living in Hibberdene, which was closer to his work, leaving his 6 -year-old daughter. KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Hibberdene police were investigating a murder case following an incident in which a man was fatally shot in the Mfazazane area in Hibberdene on Friday, May 26. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.