Showers, thundershowers, cold temperatures and snow expected in KZN this week

Durban — Showers, thundershowers, a drop in temperatures and snow are expected in KwaZulu-Natal this week. That was according to South African Weather Service (Saws) forecaster Odirile Modipa who started her weather outlook with what weather is expected in KZN on Tuesday. She said they were not expecting any significant weather, it should be clear for the rest of the day.

Modipa said that on Wednesday, they were expecting isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon and into the evening. “Going into Thursday, that is when we’re expecting snow over the southern Drakensberg,” Modipa said. “So for KZN, we’ve got a 30% chance of isolated showers and thundershowers across the province but 60% along the coast and adjacent interior with that snow over the southern Drakensberg.”

Modipa added that the snow should not be as widespread. “We have a warning for those areas stretching to Kokstad, Underberg, along those areas, the snow should be there,” Modipa said. Modipa said that on Friday, there is a 30% chance of some showers and rain.

“We’re expecting the weather to clear during the weekend,” Modipa said. “Then on Monday again, just some light rain along the coast and adjacent interior.” “During this week, we are expecting very cold conditions, especially over the central and the western parts of KZN.

"Temperature-wise, we're looking at lows of about less than 10 degrees Celsius maximum for those areas and minimums dropping below zero, especially along those Drakensberg mountains. So extreme western parts - Underberg, Kokstad areas - those parts should be very cold, below zero for minimums. Maximums are not looking good. You're looking at maximums of about 10-11 degrees Celsius," Modipa said. Speaking on whether this kind of weather is expected in KZN during this time of the year, Modipa said yes. She said that especially in the mountains, it is usual for them to get snow.