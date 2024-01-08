Six Chatsworth house robbery suspects in court

Durban — Six suspects arrested for house robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms, are expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday (today). The suspects were arrested after committing a house robbery in the Bayview area of Chatsworth on Friday morning.

PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said that their team together with Blue Security and Durban Metro Police Service successfully apprehended the suspects, and recovered three firearms following an armed home invasion. He said the PT Chatsworth Ambassador and PT Alarms Tactical ground teams were dispatched to an armed home invasion and on arrival the suspects were seen fleeing into the bush. They gave chase together with Blue Security and metro police. “Six suspects were successfully apprehended and three firearms were recovered, one of which was a blank,” Govindasamy said.

He said the suspects were allegedly wanted for multiple cases in the Durban area. Govindasamy added that other service providers stood down and assisted after the suspects were apprehended. “Great teamwork yielded positive results,” Govindasamy said.

"Well done to the vigilant residents for raising the alarm and alerting crimefighters about the crime in progress leading to the apprehension of the suspects." KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that Chatsworth police arrested six suspects for house robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms. "They were due to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Monday," Netshiunda said.

He said it is alleged that on Friday, January 5, 2024, a woman was sitting inside her house on 36th Avenue, Bayview area, having breakfast with her children. "She suddenly heard the gate opening and in a blink of an eye, six unknown males came into the house. Three of them had firearms and demanded her belongings. The suspects took cellphones and jewellery and fled the home," Netshiunda said. "As they were leaving the premises, a member of the public saw what was happening and fired shots. The suspects' getaway vehicle drove away on hearing the shots fired, leaving the suspects running into the nearby bush. SAPS and security vehicles quickly responded and arrested six suspects aged between 21 and 28.