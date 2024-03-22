Six men accused of killing and torching gallery owner in court

Durban — Information that the Daily News has is that slain local art gallery owner, Alan Gordon, 57, was allegedly stabbed, strangled, his body put into his car and tossed into a bush in the Ndwedwe area and torched. Six of the men set to appear on Friday (today) in the Durban Magistrate’s Court charged with his murder include an 18-year-old.

It is alleged that one of the accused, who was accompanied by a relative, had Gordon’s cellphone with him. According to information the publication has, Gordon was allegedly assaulted strangled stabbed in the neck, his body wrapped with a blanket and stuffed into the boot of his car and then transported to Ndwedwe where an accelerant was poured over it and set alight. When Greenwood Park police were investigating Gordon’s disappearance they found his vehicle at his home in the Greenwood Park area.

Investigations led police to two men who lived with Gordon who allegedly gave leads revealing that he had been murdered and his body was in the Ndwedwe area. According to a source, four of the accused were arrested in Inanda and they led police to the scene where Gordon’s body was found. It is also alleged that one of the suspects claims that he was in a relationship with Gordon, this is the suspect who handed himself over to police and allegedly had Gordon’s cellphone in his possession.

Further investigations by police with suspects in custody saw police being shown the house where Gordon was allegedly killed and the spot where his body was tossed. After all the suspects were charged with murder and kidnapping, they appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court last Friday where their matter was adjourned to Friday (today) for further investigation. The accused in the matter are Mluleki Alex Gwala, 20, Mvelo Hlambisa, 18, Mnqobi Hoboyi, 19, Nkanyiso Mathenjwa, 28, Nkululeko Mpanza, 19, and Siphesihle Vilakazi (age unknown).

Gordon is survived by his father Richard, sister Heather Stone and brother Peter who live in Australia, and his brother Brian. Brian reported Gordon missing in Komatipoort on March 8. Gordon owned Etchings gallery in Park Boulevard Centre, Durban North, close to his Brown’s Drift home. Gordon was born in Empangeni and matriculated at Empangeni High School.

He graduated from the University of Natal before getting employment at various companies, including Parmalat and Unitrans. He then became involved in art, something which they said he was passionate about. His family described Gordon as a kind person who helped others.