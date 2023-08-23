Skeletal remains suspected to be a woman discovered in Newlands East

Durban — The Newlands East community in Durban has been left troubled by the discovery of skeletal remains believed to be of a woman. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: “Newlands East police have opened a case of inquest following an incident in which skeletal remains were recovered at Tiburon Place near New Dawn Park on August 17, 2023.”

According to a Facebook post on DURBAN CRIME N ALL, the body of a headless woman, with her hands and legs cut off, was found in the Tiburon bush area in Newlands East. Commenting on the post, Ralph Jamarie said that was his area and it was the second body in two weeks. He said that a week ago, it was the body of a 15-year-old girl that was found. Sheila Solomon said: “So sad news for Women's Month. The death penalty is the only way out now.”

Mbonane Moore Buhle said: “I grew up in Tiburon. It was so safe in fact New Dawn Park was the safest in Newlands East. It scares me to hear such news. We used to play in those bushes, run in the huge pipes down the road and even go pick sugar cane back in the days.” Deidré Bronwyn Herron said: “Newlands East used to be safe growing up, just so sad to see how bad things have become. All the shootings, murders and drugs are destroying our communities.” Speaking to the Daily News on Tuesday, ward councillor Allan Peterson said that the recent discovery was of a woman.

He said that the body was decomposed, therefore it was easy for people to assume the head, hands and legs were off. He agreed that the woman’s body was the second to be discovered in a space of a few days. “The community is concerned, especially since it is Women’s Month and these crimes are popping up,” Peterson said.

“This is a time when women should be respected.” He said that some details are difficult to establish, especially since where the bodies were discovered, was not where the crimes took place. Earlier, this month, IOL reported that the 15-year-old girl was discovered by a passer-by on Dorado Crescent.

At the time, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that her body was found with what looked like a stab wound. He said no one had been arrested for the murder and the motive of the killing has not been established as yet. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.