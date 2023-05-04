Snake catcher tells of two wild encounters with green mambas

Durban — A green mamba was spotted in an uprooted tree in Oslo Beach while two others were disturbed while mating in a mango tree in Umzumbe, both on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. Snake catcher Sarel van der Merwe said that in the first incident, people saw a green mamba pop its head out of the uprooted tree on Monday.

He said he asked them to keep an eye out while he made his way to them. Green mamba is quite a catch! l SAREL VAN DER MERWE “I started looking for the snake, poking my stick in the tree. It came out and I grabbed it,” Van der Merwe said. After placing it in the travel box, Van der Merwe said he looked in the tree again because it was mating season and he wanted to check if there was another snake in there, but he found nothing.

Van der Merwe said he found the two mating mambas in a mango tree in Umzumbe on Wednesday. He said he was called out to a community property where two green mambas were seen mating in a tree. Van der Merwe said he said he couldn't climb into the tree and asked for some of the branches to be trimmed, but people said they were scared. They eventually fetched a saw and started removing some of the branches.

Two green mambas were removed while mating in a mango tree in Umzumbe. l SAREL VAN DER MERWE “As it dropped (branch), it dropped with the snakes because they were mating,” Van der Merwe said. “They were confused. “I grabbed one, placed it in the travel box and closed the lid. I then ran to grab the other one. Luckily, the first one went under the newspapers, making it easier for me to put in the second one as well,” Van der Merwe explained.