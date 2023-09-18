Society urged to conserve water

Durban — The Minister of Water and Sanitation (DWS) Senzo Mchunu has warned society to be vigilant about their water usage in order to help the government’s water conservation programmes. Mchunu said the department was educating communities on how to conserve water as South Africa was a water scarce country.

“DWS has launched various campaigns and programmes to change the way people and communities perceive and manage water resources. “These initiatives have a significant impact on the future of water conservation in the country.” He said it was essential to educate the public about the importance of water conservation and the need for sustainable water management practices.

By raising awareness, Mchunu said, the DWS aimed to change people’s perceptions about water and encourage them to be more conscious of their water use. He said that through educational programmes and public outreach, the department disseminated information and empowered individuals and communities to make informed decisions about their water use and not polluting water courses. “In addition to education, personal responsibility is crucial in water conservation. Individuals must take charge of their water consumption and adopt sustainable habits of water use.

“This can range from simple actions like turning off taps when not in use, fixing water leaks or using water-efficient appliances. By making these small changes in daily routine, individuals can contribute significantly to water conservation efforts.” Mchunu appealed for responsible use of water when washing cars, asking those who ran car washing ventures to desist from using water spray systems, and to instead, use buckets to wash their customers’ vehicles. He said residents should be mindful of how long they watered their gardens. They should do that irregularly and during the coolest part of the day.

He said every person should take personal responsibility for conserving water. That mindset must be instilled in every citizen from a young age, through educational programmes and community engagement activities. However, Mchunu added, the responsibility to conserve water did not fall solely on individuals; collaboration between the the DWS, communities and the media was crucial in achieving a meaningful impact. The DWS must work in tandem with communities, providing them with the necessary support and resources to participate in water-related programmes. The programmes could include community clean-up drives, water-saving competitions and educational workshops.

“By actively participating in these initiatives, communities can learn more about effective water conservation practices and work together with local authorities to ensure that their water needs are met.” He said the DWS water-related campaigns had a significant impact on the future of water conservation in South Africa. “By working together, we can ensure a more sustainable and water secure future for South Africa.”

Mahlobo acknowledged the loss of lives in Hammanskraal due to the cholera outbreak and which had led to an independent investigation by the Water Research Commission. Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo implored the government to enhance its capacity to respond to disasters and provide institutional frameworks and mechanisms for the water sector to achieve its primary goal. Mahlobo said the national government must act and improve its disaster response capabilities.