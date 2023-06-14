Durban — KZN Social Development Department MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has reaffirmed her department's commitment to creating an enabling environment in which individuals with albinism can thrive. Khoza called on society and community leaders to bolster and enhance their efforts to protect individuals living with albinism.

MEC Khoza joined millions of global citizens in commemoration of International Albinism Awareness Day on Tuesday. Highlighting the importance of Albinism Awareness Day globally, Khoza emphasised the significance of recognising and prioritising the rights and well-being of individuals with albinism within society. This year’s Albinism Awareness Day was celebrated under the theme “Inclusion in Strength”, and the focus was on promoting inclusivity and equal treatment for persons with albinism in all aspects of life.

"It is essential that we make conscious efforts to protect, include and treat individuals with albinism equally. This encompasses ensuring their access to quality education, employment opportunities, health-care services, participation in governance and social engagements. By embracing their unique abilities and perspectives, we can foster a stronger and more inclusive society,” said Khoza. “Addressing challenges such as discrimination, stigma and limited access to essential services for people living with albinism remains a top priority. Collaboration with relevant stakeholders, organisations and communities is key to raising awareness, educating the public and implementing policies that protect and empower persons with albinism. To combat human rights violations against people with albinism, the KZN government has implemented robust monitoring mechanisms and pledged to hold offenders accountable,” she said. Khoza further called upon all citizens to unite against the abuse of individuals with albinism, spreading love and protection side by side.

"By promoting education and dispelling myths, stereotypes and discrimination, we can foster an inclusive society that respects the rights and needs of individuals with albinism". MEC Khoza further urged the people of KZN to celebrate the diversity and strength that persons with albinism bring to our society. "Together, we can build a future that embodies true inclusivity and ensures equal opportunities for all. On this important day, let us reaffirm our commitment to the rights and well-being of persons with albinism, and continue our journey towards a more inclusive and equitable society for everyone."