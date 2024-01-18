Soldier who allegedly shot and killed his wife abandons bail

Durban — The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member, Lwanda Mxolisi Zungu, 37, who allegedly shot and killed his wife, Tania Msane Zungu, on January 3 abandoned his bail application on Wednesday at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. Zungu told the court through his lawyer, Lindo Mthembu, that he was abandoning his bail application for now.

The state prosecutor, Nomcebo Xulu, asked the court to postpone the matter as investigations were ongoing. Xulu told the court that the post-mortem results were outstanding, statements from witnesses had not been taken and that the firearm would be taken for ballistics. Magistrate N Dlamini then postponed the matter to 11 March. Before the matter started Zungu’s 15-year-old son was in court. However, the police told the family that he was underage.

The court this time was packed with people, including the Zungu family, the ANC Women’s League and people representing Tania’s family. Zungu was dressed formally and did not appear angry, as at his previous appearance. Soldier Lwanda Mxolisi Zungu at the Pinetown Magistrates court on Monday. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers A Zungu family member, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the Daily News that as a family they condemned what he had allegedly done. When asked about her brother’s decision to abandon bail for now, she said there was nothing she could do.

“When it comes to our brother we have allowed the law to take its course. There is nothing that we can do or say,” she said. The Daily News has previously reported that the mother of slain Zungu’s wife, Gwen Msane had said her son-in-law had been violent towards her daughter. She also revealed that the couple had been going through counselling at church and at one stage Zungu handed his gun in there.

The couple is said to have been married for more than 10 years and last year they renewed their vows. Msane further revealed that Zungu took care of his children as they had everything. “I’ve always told him that I was proud of him for making sure that his children had everything,” said Msane.

She said the couple had two children together and Zungu had a child conceived during his marriage. Another Zungu family member who wanted to remain anonymous had alleged that Zungu found out that Tania was cheating on him with someone close to him and that might have been one of the reasons that Zungu decided to kill her. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.