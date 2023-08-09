Sombre Women’s Day for grieving families of murdered women

As the country celebrates women from all walks of life today, some KwaZulu-Natal families are still mourning the loss of four Durban women. They were brutally murdered in the space of just one month in separate incidents after all were reported missing and later found murdered in June and July.

The most recent victim was Zandile Sitsheke from Mayville, who was found murdered after being reported missing in June. She was laid to rest in the Eastern Cape. Sitsheke was found murdered two days after having been reported missing near a river in the Umbumbulu area, South of Durban. She was allegedly last seen on her way to attend driving lessons in Durban central but failed to keep the appointment.

Her family suspect that her murder could be related to money she had received from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) following her husband’s death in a vehicle collision. Sitsheke’s daughter, Vuyokazi Mboyi, said this year’s Women’s Day was the most difficult day ever in her life. “I am not copying at all. I can’t even go outside. I am always in doors. This is the first Women’s Day without my mother, and its really painful. I wish my mother was alive. I am still crying for that one last moment to tell my mother how much I love her. I am urging people out there to appreciate, celebrate, and love their mothers while they are still alive. Not only on Women’s Day, but on their entire lives,” said Vuyokazi.

Vuyokazi also added that she trusts that her mother will get justice. She will also remember her mother for her resilience, strength and love she had for her family. KZN SAPS spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Umbumbulu police are investigating a case of murder following an incident where a woman was found dead in the Umbumbulu area. The discovery of Sitsheke’s body came after the Daily News reported on the murder of three Mtwalume women, who had also been reported missing prior.

Khilimu Enestinah Maluleke, 51, from Mtwalume in the Ndayikazi area, was found murdered in the bushes after being reported missing. Picture: Supplied Khilimu Enestinah Maluleke, 51, from Mtwalume, south of Durban, was found murdered in the bushes not far from her home. She was reported missing in June. Victoria Jubele, 74, from Mzumbe in Cabhane area Ward 16, was found murdered and dumped in a sugar cane farm on Tuesday morning after being reported missing last Monday. Victoria Jubele, 74, of Mtwalume in the Cabhane area, ward 16, was found murdered and her body dumped at a local farm. Her family said there were signs that she was raped before being murdered.

Jubele was also reported missing in June. Nobahle Ntshungu originally from Lusikisiki area in Eastern Cape was found murdered with her throat slit off near the river on Wednesday at Enhlanhleni in Mtwalume. Photo: Facebook. The fourth victim was Nobahle Ntshungu from Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape, who was found dead with her throat slit near a river in the Enhlanhleni area in Mtwalume. She was murdered in June.