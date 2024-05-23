Son launches surfboard to help dad swept out to sea after boat capsizes

Durban — A son launched his surfboard to help his dad, who had been swept out to sea and in the water with his casualty craft in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal. On Monday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Shelly Beach duty crew were activated following reports of a small private single motor craft capsized at the Mzimkhulu River Mouth, Port Shepstone, with one local man, the solo occupant, reported as being swept out to sea and in the water with his casualty craft.

NSRI Shelly Beach duty controller Melody Herrmann said the NSRI rescue craft Spirit of Dawn was launched, accompanied by an NSRI crew member who is a paramedic with Med-Evac Ambulance services, while NSRI rescue swimmers, the SAPS, Police Search and Rescue, Disaster Risk Management, Ray Nkonyeni Fire and Rescue Services and KwaZulu Private ambulance services responded. “On arrival on the scene, the solo skipper, wearing a life jacket, was found to be paddling his craft towards the shoreline. The man’s son had launched a surfboard to go to assist his dad in the water,” Herrmann said. “They reached rocks along the shoreline where public members assisted them to get out of the water and onto the rocks.”

Herrmann said the casualty craft washed ashore onto the beach and was recovered. Several services responded following reports of a small private single motor craft capsized at the Mzimkhulu River Mouth, Port Shepstone. Picture: Med-Evac Ambulance “Paramedics medically attended to the man, aged in his fifties, and following some medical treatment he required no further assistance,” Herrmann said. “NSRI commends the swift response and we commend the son who assisted his dad.”