Durban — Tributes have poured in for soccer legend and former TV analyst Siphiwe Mkhonza, 44, who died on Tuesday. He played football for Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs as a defender. Mkhonza, affectionately known as "Dr Mnandi" from his current employer, SABC, was fighting a kidney infection for a long time.

In a statement by his family, Mkhonza had been admitted to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital a month ago and was discharged after showing signs of recovery. Mkhonza, of Roodepoort, had three children. The family thanked his colleagues at the SABC, fellow football legends from the stable he belonged to and friends for their support during his illness. Mkhonza started his career at Bloemfontein Celtic before moving to Rai Stars and KZN team Golden Arrows, spending two seasons with the club. He played his best football with Kaizer Chiefs between 2004-2007. In his first season, he achieved his first league title with the Glamour Boys winning the Premier Soccer League campaign.

A message posted by Kaizer Chiefs on their social media pages stated that Mkhonza served the club with distinction. “As one of us, the entire Kaizer Chiefs family mourns with his loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We wish them strength and comfort. May his soul rest in peace.” Minister of Sports, Art and Culture Zizi Kodwa described Mkhonza as a towering defender in his time and a leader on and off the field. Kodwa said Mkhonza had a great perspective on the game as an analyst.

On Facebook, Charles Mayimela said, "Rip my brother you will be sadly missed, SABC has lost a hero in football analysis, you were one of the best soccer players and analysts by far." Football fan Nyasa Jamahilia said, "I enjoyed watching him on Soccer Zone every Monday night, his honesty and his patriotism for Mzansi football drew millions of viewers. He was Kaizer Chiefs at heart but this would not blind him from acknowledging Sundowns' greatness. It was shocking not to see him analysing games during AFCON but little did we know that Mkhonza was suffering from illness."