South Africans urged to donate blood urgently as SA National Blood Service stocks are severely low

Durban – The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has made an urgent appeal for blood donations as its stock levels are severely low. According to the SANBS, group O is to be below two days’ cover. The last two weeks leading to the Easter weekend have had a significant impact on blood donations and collections, resulting in a shortage of blood supply across the country.

It said that even the school holidays had a bigger-than-usual impact as most blood collections are done at schools and universities. SANBS marketing, communication and brand senior manager Thandi Mosupye said: “We are facing an unprecedented shortage of blood supply, and we urgently need the help of all South Africans to overcome this crisis. The need for blood is constant, and if we do not get blood-stock levels to at least three days’ cover, we may need to continue with the current cutbacks on all non-emergency cases until the situation stabilises and improves.” “We urge all South Africans to join us in this critical effort to ensure that we have an adequate blood supply needed to save lives,” Mosupye pleaded.

She said donating blood is a safe process, and it only takes about 30 minutes. Those who are healthy and meet the eligibility criteria are urged to please visit their nearest donation centres and donate blood today. The SANBS has set up various blood donation drives across the country to make it easier for people to donate. For more information on where to donate blood, visit the SANBS website or call the toll-free number: 0800 11 90 31. “Every donation counts and can make a significant impact in saving lives!”