Space Career Day: Pupils exposed to the endless universe

Durban — The sky isn’t the limit – as youngsters from across Durban discovered at the Space Career Day hosted by the Future African Space Explorer’s Stem Academy (Fasesa) at St Henry’s Marist College on Monday. The KZN Department of Education’s director of Mathematics, Science and Technology, ICT and Curriculum Innovation, Lucky Mthetho, said the programme debunked the myth that a career in the space industry was unattainable.

“This is a very good initiative and will assist pupils across the province because historically, the explanation of space was perceived to be for the elite, but now we realise it’s a project that can be explained for everyone. “Through the questions that are being asked today, you can hear that the youngsters today are extremely fascinated and want to get into this space. As the Department of Education, we promise that KZN schools will participate in similar activities in the near future,” Mthetho said. He said the pupils who attended the Space Career Day were fortunate.

“The road to success isn’t flat as it will be filled with hills and obstacles.” He also encouraged younger pupils (grades 8 and 9) to think about degrees now because time passed quickly. He emphasised that they should have an idea of the subjects they wanted to pursue as soon as possible and gravitate towards that. “The mandate for us is that South Africans must be united. South Africans are successful and that we don’t depend on international countries,” he said.

Science engagement manager at the Earth Observation Division of the South African National Space Agency (Sansa), Daniel Matasapola, told pupils that when choosing a career, it was essential to consider these four things: What are you good at? What do you love? What does the world need? What is the world willing to pay for? He said that his involvement with space happened during his honours year, when he was 23, and he said that was too late. He encouraged younger pupils to get involved early. JAMES Koorbanally is a Grade 10 pupil at St Henry’s Marist College. Picture: Supplied Matasapola asked, “What do you scientists do? This is the question I always ask. All scientists do three things. Firstly, observe and document. Secondly, we question everything. Thirdly, we construct theories and we experiment to test the validity of the theory?”

He added: “It is important to change the narrative of what science is. Science touches every life and doesn’t discriminate on colour. It is how science is taught that makes us think that it’s not for us (people of colour). Human beings are the ultimate science machines – we combine energy mass, multiple vibrations and operate on frequencies.” He said we should integrate science into our lives, appreciate it and create a society that critically engaged with it. “Use science to transition the country’s economy into a knowledge economy – where the generation and dissemination of knowledge leads to socio-economic and environmental benefits,” he said.

“Sansa has existed for about 13 years – started in 2010. At Sansa, we study the sun because it has an effect on the near Earth environment. It affects technology on Earth.” He spoke about the influence of space technology in everyday interactions – from withdrawing funds at an ATM to predicting the weather. Every year leading to 2030, 450 000 students were expected to graduate with science degrees, according to the National Development Plan Vision 2030 (NDP). Pupils from several schools were present at the talk, including the host school, St Henry’s Marist College, Danville Park Girls High School, Hillcrest Primary School and Michaelhouse.

Danville Park Girls High Grade 11 pupil Sian Davis said she found the discussions interesting and very relevant. “I found the discussion on aerodynamics extremely interesting as I want to pursue a career in it. I either want to be involved in aerodynamics or aeronautical engineering.” St Henry’s Grade 10 pupil Luke Govender said he had learnt a lot about the space industry and that it offered a lot of opportunities. “I learnt that space isn’t only about astronauts and that it’s a vast field where the potential to do anything exists.”

Founder and executive director of Fasesa, Sean Jacobs, said that next year, the organisation would implement the pathways to space in STEM projects in Ethiopia, Nigeria and Tanzania. Fasesa is a non-profit organisation which enables nations to achieve greater technological success through space-faring endeavours. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.