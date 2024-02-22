Spaza shop owners welcome R22m KZN grant

Durban — Spaza shop owners welcomed the R22 million grant which is part of the government’s intervention towards the uplifting of township and rural businesses. The R22m Zimele Traders Fund was launched by the KZN Department of Economic Development and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) in KwaMashu on Tuesday.

Secretary of the North Region Business Association, Mlungisi Mncube, said that he was very happy to be a recipient of a R20 000 slice from the fund. He said his business was affected by the tough economic times and the funding would assist them greatly. “The energy crisis also affected my business badly. The same has been said by members of the association from Inanda, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu.” Mncube would encourage more members to apply for the funding.

Siboniso Duma, MEC for Edtea, visited the spaza shop owners to launch the fund. Their entities Ithala SOC Limited and Ithala Development Finance Corporation (IDFC) were deepening support for entrepreneurs in the informal economy, he said. Spaza shop owners during the launch of the Zimele Traders Fund meant to uplift township and rural spaza shop owners in KwaMashu. It was launched by Edtea MEC Siboniso Duma. Picture: Supplied Another tuck shop owner, Smangele Xulu, said she was “excited beyond words” to have been a recipient of this funding. “I also received machine equipment from Shop to Shop. I am grateful to the government; this means my business will grow to greater heights.”

Xulu said she had recently extended her tuckshop. She hoped the department would continue with this programme in the future and that others would benefit. Duma said Covid-19 destroyed small businesses and pushed communities into conditions of squalor. “Based on our consultation with economists in our department and entities, negative economic conditions will continue to impose hardships on millions of people in this province. That is why we are intervening decisively.”

He said KwaZulu-Natal was also making efforts to protect consumers against food price hikes. “We have seen retailers or companies that sell food and products at inflated prices. Spaza shops will help communities.” The department is serious about clamping down on the selling of expired food and counterfeit products, he said. These are sold in illegal spaza shops.