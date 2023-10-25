Spike in vehicle thefts and hijackings warns security company after recovering three stolen and hijacked vehicles

Durban — A rise in vehicle thefts and hijackings has prompted Marshall Security to urge motorists to familiarise themselves with the essential do’s and don’ts during hijackings. This follows quick responses that led to the recovery of three hijacked and stolen vehicles in Durban since last Tuesday.

Marshall Security’s managing director Tyron Powell said that on Friday night, their Special Operations Team was activated at approximately 7.30pm to assist with locating a Toyota Hilux which had been hijacked in the Avoca Hills area. “Within twenty minutes the hijacked vehicle was found abandoned in a severely stripped condition in KwaMashu A – Section and recovered by members of our Special Ops Team, Tracker SA and KwaMashu SAPS,” Powell said. He said the vehicle was transported to Greenwood Park SAPS for further processing.

Marshall Security, Tracker SA and police worked together to recover a hijacked Toyota Hilux, VW Polo and a stolen Toyota Etios Cross in Durban. Picture: Marshall Security Powell said that in another incident on Tuesday evening, their team assisted with locating a VW Polo which had been hijacked by three suspects one of whom was armed with a firearm, in the Inanda area. “After an extensive track the vehicle was eventually found abandoned on a dirt road in D – Section KwaMashu and recovered by members of our Special Ops Team, Tracker SA and KwaMashu SAPS,” Powell said. Marshall Security, Tracker SA and police worked together to recover a hijacked Toyota Hilux, VW Polo and a stolen Toyota Etios Cross in Durban. Picture: Marshall Security Earlier, at approximately 7.50pm, they assisted with locating a Toyota Etios Cross which had been stolen from the Point area in Durban Central.

“Our team members immediately responded and within ten minutes of being activated the stolen vehicle was found abandoned in the Quarry Heights area and recovered by Tracker SA assisted by members of our Special Operations Team and Greenwood Park SAPS Crime Prevention Unit,” Powell said. He said the vehicle was transported to Greenwood Park SAPS for further processing. Marshall Security's hijacking safety tips. Graphic: Marshall Security. “Well done to all law enforcement role players, working together and making a difference where possible,” Powell concluded.