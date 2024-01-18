Sports business aims to develop world-class players

Durban — Vinod Bisht, CEO of RPSG Sports Group, which owns Durban’s Super Giants (DSG), said the group was contributing to cricket in South Africa and the economy of the country, especially in Durban. The DSG cricket team is based in Durban. It was formed in 2022 and played in the inaugural South Africa T20 league in 2023.

Bisht said domestic players were also benefiting as they got exposure to the best practices in terms of playing, coaching, and management. He said the group aimed to create world-class sports people. Chief executive of RPSG Sports Vinod Bisht. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers “The ideal has been there for years,” he said.

The City of Durban was getting more exposure as the games were broadcast internationally and every year they contributed about R150 million to the economy of the City and the country, he said. Players showed tremendous improvement after a season or two and were ready to play at international level, he said. Bisht said the group had been in business for more than a decade.

“We have a sizeable experience.” He said he had played in the Indian Premier League for 15 to 16 seasons. The group’s first sports asset was ATK, a football club based in Kolkata which competes in the Indian Super League (ISL).

“The licence for the club was acquired in 2014 by a consortium that also included the celebrated Spanish football club Atlético de Madrid, which exited in 2017,” said Bisht. The club was one of the eight original participating ISL teams. The group acquired a majority stake in Mohun Bagan Football in 2020.

"The iconic club, established in 1889, has won 100 major titles to date. They have won the prestigious I-League title five times." On Monday, Durban's Super Giants continued their winning streak in the SA20 2023 with a 37-run victory over Joburg Super Kings at Kingsmead Stadium.