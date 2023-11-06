Sprinter Nene pips Springbok in race for top award

Durban — South African sprinter Zakithi Nene was crowned KZN Sports Personality of the Year on Saturday night, defeating 2023 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Grant Williams at the event hosted by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Sport, Arts and Culture at the Durban International Convention Centre. The other three nominees in the category were, Nonkululeko Mlaba, the Dolphins cricketer; swimmer Matthew Sates; and wheelchair basketball star Samkelisiwe Mbatha.

“I’m very grateful for the support I received from friends and family from Uthukela and the running community. It is really overwhelming, I did not realise I had that much of a reach. “I realise that there are so many people out there looking up to me. I wish to continue inspiring others,” said the Durban-based Nene, 25. “I’m really happy with the way the KZN Sports Department goes about when it comes to recognising athletes in the province. May they continue.”

DOLPHINS and Proteas spin bowler, Nonkululeko Mlaba won the 2023 KZN Sportswoman of the Year and was awarded a car. Picture:Mthoko Mkhize/KZNDSR Nene, who hails from Ladysmith, has made tremendous strides in the international athletics arena in recent years. This year, the 400m specialist enjoyed a scintillating season, reaching the podium in France and the Czech Republic before claiming gold in a Diamond League meeting in Sweden in July. “I don’t want to say this year was great because it was more of mixed emotions. I started it with some injuries but managed to salvage it and performed in my first Diamond League.

“Next year is a big one. I’m looking forward to the Olympics – I’ve already qualified. Now I’m waiting to see my name on the team sheet,” Nene said. “The future of athletics in the country gives me mixed emotions but we do have the athletes. Looking at the relay alone – this year we had three teams that ran really well and recorded good times. I feel like there are medals to be worn by all of us.” Nene insists that stardom has not changed his personality.

“In my community, I’m still an ordinary boy. I live with my mother at Hyde Park in Ladysmith. My father is in Johannesburg,” he said. INDEPENDENT Media’s Isolezwe sports journalist, Sithembiso Mkhize (centre), scooped the Journalist of the Year award at the glamours Durban ICC. Picture:Mthoko Mkhize/KZNDSR Saturday was a big sporting weekend in Durban as the day started on a high with Williams and his Springbok teammates arriving at the King Shaka International Airport on a World Cup trophy parade. Williams, who plays scrumhalf for the Sharks, received his first Springbok call-up in August, only to make the World Cup squad in October.

He featured for the Springboks in two pool games in France. The Sports Personality of the Year award was the only one voted for by the public. Posthumous awards were awarded to soccer coach Clive Barker and boxer Simiso Buthelezi, both of whom passed on a few months ago. Barker put not only Durban but South Africa on the world map when he led the men’s national football team, Bafana Bafana, to their only Africa Cup of Nations title in 1996.

He also qualified them for their first-ever World Cup in France in 1998. He died on June 10 this year. Buthelezi’s story is a tragic one as he died of injuries sustained in the boxing ring in the fight, two weeks after graduating in 2022 with a BSc degree in botany and zoology at the University of Zululand. The Journalist of the Year Award was scooped by Independent Newspapers’ very own Isolezwe scribe, Sithembiso Mkhize. He reported extensively on Buthelezi’s career.

YVONNE Barker, the widow of the late Clive Barker, received from KZN MEC of Sports Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba the Posthumous Award in honour of her husband. Picture:Mthoko Mkhize/KZNDSR The full list of KZN Sports Awards winners: Sports Personality of the Year – Zakithi Nene, athletics. Administrator of the Year – Makhosi Zulu.

Coach of the Year – Wayne Riddin (Swimming). Federation of the Year – KZN Cycling. Journalist of the Year – Sithembiso Mkhize.

Junior Sportsman of the Year – Miles Liebenberg. Junior Sportswoman of the Year – Nobahle Mdelwa. Newcomer of the Year – Grant Williams.

Photographer of the Year – Thulisile Dlamini. Recreation Body of the Year – Made for More. School Team of the Year – Edendale Technical High School.

Sportsman of the Year – Matthew Sates. Sportsman of the Year with a Disability – David Watts. Sportswoman of the Year – Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability – Alani Ferreira and Tracy McKay. Team of the Year – Phantane Athletics Club. Technical Official of the Year – LeeAnne Stewart.