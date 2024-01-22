Durban — Saint Francis’ College principal praised the class of 2023 for achieving a 98.9% pass rate in the National Senior Certificate examination, with a total of 13 distinctions. The independent Catholic school situated in Mariannhill was started 115 years ago to promote Christianity and instill religious values.

School principal Ndabazami Khwela said the school was pleased with the performance of the class of 2023. “It is with great excitement that our school continues to perform and as a result upholds the legacy of excellence as envisioned in our school vision.” He said four pupils obtained 7 distinctions and have been accepted for enrolment at top universities.

“As the school management we would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the board of governors and the owner of the school, the Bishop of Mariannhill, parents, staff, pupils and all those who have supported us to achieve such a performance,” said Khwela. Last year, St Francis’ achieved a 96.9% pass rate in the National Senior Certificate exams with 116 distinctions. KELLY Ngulube, 18 from Pinetown, aims to break the boundaries by entering into Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM ) industry Picture: Supplied One of the four top achievers in St Francis’ College, Kelly Ngulube, 18, from Pinetown, said she aimed to break the boundaries by entering into Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM ) which is a male-dominated sector.

“I can’t wait to develop my critical thinking and apply my capability to innovate new technologies when I enter into the industry. I intend to pursue my career in the field because it is one of the fields which is currently in demand since we are heading more into the digital world. “I always admired my aunt, who is in a male-dominated sector (engineering) and was motivated to also go for the degree I opted for. I also hope to encourage other young women who want to enter into the field,” said Ngulube. NKOSINGIPHILE Hlongwane of St Francis College who achieved seven distinctions wants to pursue a career in medicine. Picture: Supplied Nkosingiphile Hlongwane, 18, from Mariannhill, said he was surprised to discover that he obtained seven distinctions because he didn’t expect to pass mathematics.

“Mathematics was a bit of a challenge in the term, and that’s why I wasn’t expecting seven distinctions. Achieving good marks is truly a blessing. God heard my prayers and I’ll forever glorify His name,” said Hlongwane. Siphumelele Mthalane Picture : Supplied Sphumelele Mthalane, 18, from Dassenhoek, who also obtained seven distinctions said she was excited to achieve matric and hopes to further her studies at the University of Cape Town. “I have always been curious about how the human body works and I opted to do Life Sciences subject. I then began developing a love for saving lives and healing those who are sick. And for that reason, I’ll pursue a career in medicine,” said Mthalane.

She said extra classes and having study mates helped her in obtaining the seven distinctions. “I am looking forward to furthering my studies at the university. I am aware that there are a number of challenges and distractions but I aim to reach the highest grades and also make sure to give my best shot from the beginning,” said Mthalane. Former pupils of St Francis’ include the late linguist and poet Dr Benedict Wallet Vilakazi; late founder of the Black Consciousness Movement of South Africa Steve Biko; Chief Justice Vuka Tshabalala and CEO of uShaka Marine World Stella Khumalo.

Khwela said they hope and trust that the resilience and high work ethic of the class of 2023 will permeate through all St Francis' pupils. "St Francis' College will continue to produce pupils who will go on to make meaningful contributions to society, through the teachings of Jesus Christ," concluded Khwela.