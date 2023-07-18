Durban — The State has given a Durban High Court judge assurance that the case against two men charged in relation to the murders and robberies of a member of the metro police and a Blue Security armed response officer would be ready for a pre-trial conference on Friday. Hilton Nkosinathi Ndlovu, who was tasked with the security of a ward councillor in the uMlazi area, was shot and killed in June last year near Ekwandeni in the township’s Q section.

Four months after this Premchund Mohanlall, a Blue Security armed response officer, was gunned down while on duty in Phoenix. Both Ndlovu and Mohanlall had their semi-automatic pistols as well as ammunition taken from them. Ndlovu had been with three other people at the time of his attack; one of the two accused faces three counts of attempted murder in this regard. Sphakamiso Jeffery Sosibo and Loyiso Selborne Ncama stand accused of the murders. Sosibo is charged with the three attempted murders of the people who had been with Ndlovu on the night he was killed. These were three women, Sithabile Mzulwini, Thembi Fikile Ndlovu and Thokozani Shozi.

On Monday in court State prosecutor Denardo Macdonald said that trial dates had already been reserved for the case. “The matter had been on roll for Ncama’s lawyer who sent a representative last occasion and today to be here. Previously in May it was adjourned for him to consult. I will contact him personally to ensure he is here on July 21,” said Macdonald. The accused are also charged with two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances. This is while Sosibo faces other counts of being found in the unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.

The State alleges that the accused and another planned to kill security personnel in the eThekwini area and rob them of their service pistols. They armed themselves with firearms in order to execute their plan and to make good their escape. In Mohanlall’s murder, the State alleges that on the evening of October 13 last year, Sosibo was driven by Ncama to the vicinity where the deceased was posted. It’s alleged Sosibo approached the deceased, who was seated in a company vehicle, and shot him once in the head, killing him. He thereafter took his loaded service pistol and fled on foot to Ncama.