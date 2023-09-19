State completes cross-examination of murder accused

Durban — The State finished its cross-examination of an accused in the murder trial against a nurse alleged to have put out a hit on her husband on Tuesday in the Durban High Court. Nkosinathi Steve Zungu is on trial along with his sister Nomphumelelo Patricia Goncalves charged with the murder and kidnapping of Nkosi Timmy Langa.

Goncalves is alleged to have hired Zungu along with James Mashudu “Ramaphosa” Mthimkhulu. “You are the most dishonest witness I’ve come across, you and your sister and Ramaphosa planned and killed the deceased,” said senior State prosecutor advocate Krishen Shah to Zungu who was on the stand. Previously in his evidence testimony was that Langa was killed with an electric cord cut from an iron in his home. It was put around his neck and Zungu pulled one end while Mthimkhulu allegedly pulled the other. Langa was left in a forest in Ozwathini.

Another State witness, Mandisa Ngidi testified that she had been drinking with Zungu and Mthimkhulu on 28 September, the day before Langa’s murder, and said that Goncalves had arrived in her car in Kenville, where while in the car, she heard how the nurse wanted Langa killed and offered R15 000 as payment. Zungu in his evidence in chief denied there was ever a plot discussed in Goncalves’ car adding that Ngidi never entered his sister’s car. He also told the court how Langa’s death was a mistake and he was not present when he died and stressed that Goncalves had no involvement in anything.

Following the court’s lunch break, Zungu’s counsel would indicate whether it had any re-examination arising from the Shah’s cross-examination. Zungu’s previous evidence is that on 29 September 2020, he phoned Langa while he was in Pinetown asking him to pick him up along with Mthimkhulu and others as they wanted to go to Ndwedwe. However, Shah pointed out that on Langa’s cellphone record, Zungu’s number did not appear on the list.

Zungu explained that he had called Langa using someone else’s cell phone number. “For some strange reason, the number you used doesn't appear here is that what you saying? Why did you not use your phone or don't you know,” asked Shah. Zungu’s response was that he could not remember he had done that.

“I was under the influence of alcohol so I can't recall exactly.” The trial continues. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.