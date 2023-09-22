State-of-the-art school for rural KZN community

Durban – The MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Sipho “KK” Nkosi thanked the community and the Inkosi of the Mngomezulu tribe, Nkungwini area, Ngwavuma, for not allowing business forums to disrupt the construction process of Zombizwe High School, a government construction project worth R28 324 967. Nkosi said: “This is one among the many projects that ran smoothly, despite attempts by the business forums to disrupt its progress.

“The Department of Public Works was given a mandate by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government to be the implementing agent of choice. Therefore, education gave us work to construct the Zombizwe High School last year. The school is 80% complete, and it cost the department around R28.3m to construct.” Nkosi added that the classrooms are of a special nature. He said that the school has a library, a laboratory and other facilities. It also has paving, parking and boreholes, as well as solar panels for energy. “According to the contractor, by the end of December this year the school will be complete, and it will be unveiled at the beginning of the school year in 2024.

“The project employed about 60 employees, providing the locals with job opportunities,” he added. Inkosi Mngomezulu thanked the MEC for the new construction of their school, saying that their children were now going to have a proper school that will improve their education and pass rate. Public Works MEC Sipho “KK” Nkosi (middle) is shown around the school by the contractors during the oversight visit to Zombizwe High School, Ngwavuma, to inspect its construction progress. Picture: Supplied School Governing Body chairperson Tezi Khumalo added his voice, saying that for years their children had been learning in old, dilapidated classrooms.

“We are happy that now we are also going to have a state-of-the-art school, which we hope will improve our school results because our children and teachers will now have proper classrooms to work from.” Nkosi went to Zombizwe High School on an oversight visit, Nkungwini area of Ngwavuma, uMkhanyakude District, as part of his departmental monitoring initiative dubbed Operation Siyahlola. Nkosi was joined by KZN Department of Public Works officials, contractor and professional team, and relevant stakeholders.

Public Works spokesperson Mlungisi Khumalo said that Zombizwe High School had established itself as a centre of academic excellence. However, the old and small-scale existing structure of the school did not provide a conducive learning environment. Khumalo said: “The KZN Department of Public Works is currently implementing renovations and additions to the school, which boasts new classrooms, kitchen, admin block, just to name a few. The project valued at R28 324 967 is currently sitting at 80% progress and is due for completion by December 2023. “The community of Nkungwini has benefited from the project as labour was sourced locally, and co-ordinated through the School Governing Body and community leaders,” Khumalo added.