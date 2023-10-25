Stolen Nissan bakkie found down a bank covered with tree branches and other items

Durban — A stolen vehicle was found down a bank hidden with a blanket, tree branches and boards in Lamontville on Monday. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that Chatsworth police are investigating a case of motor vehicle theft following an incident that occurred on Sunday in Shallcross.

“It is alleged that the complainant parked her vehicle and on the following morning, the car was not where she had parked it. The vehicle was recovered in Lamontville on Monday,” Gwala said. A white Nissan NP200 was stolen from Shallcross and was recovered in Lamontville, where it was concealed with branches and other items. Picture: PT Alarms PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said that a stolen bakkie was recovered in Lamontville stripped and hidden under branches. He said that a white Nissan NP200 was stolen from Shallcross and was recovered in Lamontville, where it was concealed with branches and other items.

“The owner reported the theft to the authorities and the tracking company. The stolen vehicle was then tracked and recovered in Lamontville, stripped and hidden down an embankment,” Govindasamy said. A white Nissan NP200 was stolen from Shallcross and was recovered in Lamontville, where it was concealed with branches and other items. Picture: PT Alarms He commended the responders committed to fighting vehicle crime for great work. He said the units involved were Tracker Connect, PT Alarms units and the Lamontville SAPS.

Last month, Marshall Security’s Special Operations Team members were activated to assist Netstar car tracking with locating a grey Toyota Fortuner which had been stolen in the Empangeni area. The Special Ops Team together with McCarthy Risk, Z2 security, Hawks Protection Service, uMhlali SAPS, KDM, Netstar ground team and other private security companies immediately responded to the last known location of the stolen vehicle. The stolen Fortuner and the suspects’ vehicle – a blue Renault Sandero – were spotted travelling on the R102, near the uMhlali and Shakaskraal areas.

The suspects’ vehicle had been stolen in June this year in the Durbanville, Cape Town, area and was fitted with false number plates and a licence disc. A 16-channel signal jammer used to jam vehicle-tracking devices was found and a vehicle computer box used to steal vehicles was also recovered. The stolen Toyota Fortuner was severely stripped and fitted with false plates. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.