Stolen Toyota Fortuner, VW Polo recovered within minutes

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said efficient collaboration had led to the quick recovery of two stolen vehicles, one from Inanda Road and the other from the Durban beachfront.

Powell said that just before 1pm on Monday, members of its Special Operations Team swiftly responded to Matrix Tracking’s activation to assist with locating a Toyota Fortuner that had been stolen from a well-known shopping centre in the Umgeni Business Park area in Inanda Road.

“Within an impressive 15 minutes of being activated, the vehicle was successfully recovered in KwaMashu C Section by the SAPS KwaMashu Trio Crimes Unit, assisted by members of our Special Ops Team and Matrix Tracking ground team,” Powell said.

He said the vehicle was transported to Greenwood Park SAPS for further investigation and processing.