Stolen Toyota Fortuner, VW Polo recovered within minutes

Durban — Police, a private security company and vehicle trackers swiftly recovered a stolen Toyota Fortuner and VW Polo in Durban recently.
Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said efficient collaboration had led to the quick recovery of two stolen vehicles, one from Inanda Road and the other from the Durban beachfront.
Powell said that just before 1pm on Monday, members of its Special Operations Team swiftly responded to Matrix Tracking’s activation to assist with locating a Toyota Fortuner that had been stolen from a well-known shopping centre in the Umgeni Business Park area in Inanda Road.
“Within an impressive 15 minutes of being activated, the vehicle was successfully recovered in KwaMashu C Section by the SAPS KwaMashu Trio Crimes Unit, assisted by members of our Special Ops Team and Matrix Tracking ground team,” Powell said.
He said the vehicle was transported to Greenwood Park SAPS for further investigation and processing.
Powell said that at about 8.30pm Saturday, members of Marshall Security’s Special Ops Team were activated by Netstar to assist with locating a VW Polo that had been stolen from the Durban beachfront.
“Our team members immediately responded, resulting in the vehicle’s discovery within a remarkable 18 minutes. The stolen vehicle was found abandoned in KwaMashu C Section and successfully recovered through the joint efforts of our Special Ops Team, the Netstar ground team and the Durban Central SAPS,” Powell said.
He said that the vehicle was transported to Durban Central SAPS for further investigation and processing.
