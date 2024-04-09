Stolen VW Polo found stripped in Durban township

Durban — A joint effort resulted in the recovery of a vehicle that was found completely stripped down after it had been reported as stolen. On Saturday morning, around 5:45 am, the Marshall Security Special Operations Team received a request to aid Cartrack in locating a stolen VW Polo reported missing from the Morningside area.

Tyron Powell, the managing director of Marshall Security, said that their team immediately mobilised to assist and respond to the last known location of the stolen vehicle. A VW Polo which had been reported stolen in the Morningside area was located on a property in a Durban township, in a severely stripped condition. | Marshall Security “In collaboration with the Cartrack ground team and Inanda SAPS, we successfully located the vehicle. The vehicle was found abandoned in a property in the Inanda area, in a severely stripped condition,” Powell said. He said Inanda SAPS will be conducting further investigations into the scene.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Berea police are investigating a case of theft of motor vehicle after a vehicle which was parked in Halford Road, Musgrave, on Saturday, April 6, was reportedly stolen by unknown people. The vehicle was later recovered in the Inanda Glebe area by Inanda police.” A VW Polo which had been reported stolen in the Morningside area was located on a property in a Durban township, in a severely stripped condition. | Marshall Security Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a Datsun Go, stolen from the Durban city centre, was tracked and recovered in the Durban beachfront area last week Wednesday. PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said the PT Alarms Durban ambassador received information regarding the silver Datsun Go that was taken. The vehicle’s tracking unit was activated and minutes later the vehicle was recovered in the Durban beachfront area. No arrests were made as the suspect fled. The owner of the vehicle was on site.

A Datsun Go stolen from the Durban city centre was tracked and recovered in the Durban beachfront area last week Wednesday. | PT Alarms In another incident, last week Tuesday, a white VW Polo sedan was stolen from the Home Affairs in Durban Central and was recovered in KwaMakhutha where it was extensively stripped. Govindasamy said the owner headed towards the vehicle and found that it had been taken from the parking lot. Tracker Connect was contacted and the tracking device was activated. “Following a long track, the vehicle was recovered at a sports ground in KwaMakhutha,” Govindasamy said.