Stolen VW Polo recovered within nine minutes in Durban as authorities spring into action

Durban — It took nine minutes for law enforcement authorities to recover a white VW Polo that was stolen in the Phoenix area. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that on Wednesday night, June 28, members of their Special Operations Team swiftly recovered a VW Polo that had been stolen in the Phoenix area.

Powell said that at approximately 8.40pm members of their team were activated to assist Tracker SA with locating a VW Polo that had been stolen from the Phoenix area by an unknown number of suspects. “Our team members immediately responded and within nine minutes of being activated the vehicle was found abandoned in a property in KwaMashu J section and recovered by members of our Special Ops Team, Tracker SA and KwaMashu SAPS,” Powell said. He said that the vehicle was transported to KwaMashu SAPS for further investigation and processing.

In a swift response to a hijacking in Umbilo, the Marshall Security Special Operations Team partnered with Matrix Tracking and KwaMashu SAPS to recover a white VW Polo in just 6 minutes. Picture: Marshall Security. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, at approximately 9.15pm on June 22, members of the Marshall Security Special Operations Team were activated by Matrix Tracking to assist with a white VW Polo that had been hijacked in the Umbilo area. “Members of our Special Operations Team immediately responded to the last known location of the hijacked vehicle and within six minutes of being activated the vehicle was recovered and found abandoned in B section KwaMashu by members of our team, Matrix ground team and KwaMashu SAPS,” Powell said. He said that the vehicle was transported to KwaMashu SAPS for further investigation and processing.