Stray bullet hits woman’s house during Harry Gwala Stadium incident, no arrests yet

Durban — No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and violence at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday, which resulted in pandemonium and a woman’s house being damaged.
The incident took place following an ABC Motsepe National play-off match between Umsinga United and Orbit College.
Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that police in Alex were investigating a case of attempted murder following the incident at stadium in Pietermaritzburg on June 9, 2023.
He said commotion erupted after a soccer match and gunshots were allegedly fired.
“An ambulance driver who was loading equipment into the vehicle reportedly heard a loud bang on one of the vehicle windows and after the situation had died down, he noticed that the window was pierced by a gunshot,” Netshiunda said.
“Another woman, who resides a few metres from the stadium, was reportedly seated inside her house when she heard one of her house windows breaking. A bullet head was allegedly found inside the house.”
Netshiunda added: “No one has been arrested at this point.”
KwaZulu Private Ambulance spokesperson Chantell Botha, said that on Friday, the KwaZulu Private Events Management team experienced a horrifying and near-fatal shootout at the stadium.
Botha said that spectators’ frustration at the final score resulted in bottles being thrown onto the soccer field after the match. Shortly afterwards, a single gunshot was heard, followed by a barrage of gunfire.
“The medics quickly took cover behind their ambulance. As one of the medics was taking cover, a bullet hit the ambulance, narrowly missing the medic’s head,” Botha said.
She added that no one was injured.
In one of the videos taken at the stadium from the stands, a volley of shots can be heard and crowds of people are seen dispersing from the stadium.
In another video shared on social media, a person can be heard saying that they were running away because they were being shot at.
In a third video, spectators can be seen throwing items onto the field.
Daily News