Street vendors struggle to sell leftover stock before lockdown

Durban - It was a sad day for Durban street vendors as they tried to sell their remaining stock ahead of the national lockdown, which came into effect at midnight on Thursday. The dilemma was felt more by those selling fresh fruit and vegetables - which cannot be stored for three weeks. On Thursday, the Warwick precinct was abuzz with people, some carrying huge bags and heading for long-distance taxi ranks to go home. Most of the travellers stopped to buy fresh fruit from street vendors, who will now be without any income. Romila Chetty, chairperson of the Early Morning Market Traders’ Association, said leading up to the lockdown they tried to minimise their orders.

She said Thursday was the last day to have their leftover stock purchased.

“It’s hard to get rid of things like onions and potatoes, so that’s why we ordered less than usual,” she said.

Chetty said traders could not take their leftover stock home due to space constraints, and that was why it would be left at the market.

“The market will be locked, we will allow some air in as traders will be leaving whatever stock they did not sell at their stalls. We have all sustained a considerable loss because of the virus.”

Outside the Early Morning Market, street vendor Mandla Skhulume said he had been selling at the same spot since 2013. Skhulume, a fruit seller, was an employee as he was selling for someone else. He has seen only a small number of people coming into the Warwick precinct since last week, which has had an impact on his profit.

“The owner has told me that he will be putting the leftover stock into storage, but I’m not sure if that storage is cold or not,” he said.

Nkululeko Gumede, who has been selling fruit at the precinct for 16 years, said he would be taking his leftover stock home.

He, too, had been placing orders for his stock with caution since the coronavirus was reported in KwaZulu- Natal.

“I have nowhere to put the left- over stock. Tonight I’m going home to Harding. I’m taking any leftover bananas, apples and pears back home so that my family can enjoy them.

“If I’m not going to make any money out of the leftover stock I bought, at least giving it to my family will not mean a complete loss.”

Daily News