Student dedicates cum laude achievement to his late mom who did not see him graduate

Durban — A Durban University of Technology (DUT) student, from rural Nquthu, in KwaZulu-Natal, dedicated his cum laude achievement to his late mother who although knew her son had done well, died before she could see him graduate. Siyabong Dlamini, 32, graduated cum laude with his Advanced Diploma in Information Communication Technology (ICT) in Business Analysis on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban.

His passion for ICT began when he was in high school, he knew he would enrol in ICT because he was interested in technology. At DUT, his journey had challenges. He went from not having funding to getting a bursary after his June results. Academically it was demanding but Dlamini focused on his performance.

In 2022, Dlamini did not have funding and a place to stay. He only had the registration fee for the beginning of the year. His luck changed when a good Samaritan came to his rescue and allowed him to stay at his place for a few months while he looked for sponsors and bursaries. Dlamini said that God came through for him and in September he managed to find his own place to stay.

Dlamini was honoured to graduate cum laude with his national diploma in ICT last year, he was highly motivated to continue working hard and aim for academic excellence. As a result, his second cum laude was a natural outcome. “My mother was overcome with immense pride, joy, and a profound sense of fulfilment. She was over the moon because she understood that this achievement is not only a win for me, but a win for the whole family. The sad part is that she passed away on April 16, 2023. I wish she was here to celebrate this achievement with me as she wished but I know she is here spiritually,” Dlamini said. Dlamini aspires to become a versatile and skilled IT professional, well-versed in emerging technologies and capable of driving digital transformation. He also wants to work in a dynamic and collaborative environment where he can apply his technical expertise to design and develop robust software systems, optimise network infrastructure, and implement effective cybersecurity measures. By gaining hands-on experience in these areas, he aims to become an asset to organisations seeking to leverage technology for competitive advantage.

Dlamini also has a keen interest in R&D and plans to explore opportunities to contribute to the advancement of ICT through innovative research projects and academic pursuits. He also aims to stay up to date with the latest trends and breakthroughs in the field, and potentially contribute to the development of cutting-edge technologies or solutions Currently, Dlamini is enrolled for his honours in ICT: Business Analysis and he plans to further his studies until he reaches his PhD level. He advised ICT students to set specific goals right away and stay away from distractions that can hinder the achievement of those goals. He also urged students to take time to discover themselves and if they see that their friendships are not in line with their goals or enhancing their learning experience, they must forget about them and prioritise their personal growth.